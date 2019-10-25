× Dauphin County man accused of raping a girl under 13 years of age

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Lower Paxton Township Police arrested a man accused of raping a child and related offenses Thursday.

Santos Velez-Pacheco, 33, is charged with rape, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, and other offenses, police say. The victim in the incident was under the age of 13 at the time of the incidents, police say.

Velez-Pacheco was arraigned at Night Court and placed in Dauphin County Prison on $100,000 bail.