× Felicity Huffman is free after serving 11 days of 14-day prison sentence

DUBLIN, CALIF. — Actress Felicity Huffman was released from a federal prison Friday after serving 11 days of a two-week sentence for her role in the college admissions scam, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star, was the first of the more than 30 parents charged in the sprawling criminal case to begin serving a prison sentence. She pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for paying $15,000 to the scam’s mastermind as part of a scheme to cheat on the SATs and boost her daughter’s test scores.

Huffman reported to federal prison October 15.

Eleven parents who pleaded guilty to conspiracy fraud have been sentenced for their roles in the college admissions scam.

The punishments have ranged from five months in prison for Agustin Huneeus Jr., who participated in both the test-cheating and athlete-recruitment aspects of the scheme, down to no prison time for Peter Jan Sartorio, who paid $15,000 to have answers corrected on his daughter’s exam.