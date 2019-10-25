Holiday Fun with Board & Brush Gettysburg

Posted 4:35 PM, October 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:36PM, October 25, 2019

GETTYSBURG,Pa--- So many holiday's and so little time to get ready. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett is getting ready with Board & Brush Gettysburg.

Are you looking for a night out with friends? Is your inner DIY itching for a fun new project without having to buy all your own supplies and make a mess at your house? Then BOOK A WORKSHOP at Board & Brush Creative Studio in Gettysburg.

For more information about Board & Brush Gettysburg check out the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/boardandbrushgettysburgpa/

 

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.