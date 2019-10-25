Holiday Fun with Board & Brush Gettysburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GETTYSBURG,Pa--- So many holiday's and so little time to get ready. This morning FOX43's Chris Garrett is getting ready with Board & Brush Gettysburg.

Are you looking for a night out with friends? Is your inner DIY itching for a fun new project without having to buy all your own supplies and make a mess at your house? Then BOOK A WORKSHOP at Board & Brush Creative Studio in Gettysburg.

For more information about Board & Brush Gettysburg check out the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/boardandbrushgettysburgpa/