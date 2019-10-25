× Lancaster Township man accused of attacking police officers during domestic incident

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 20-year-old Lancaster man with aggravated assault on a police officer and four additional offenses after a domestic incident Sunday in Lancaster Township.

Amin Ismael Mussa, of the 600 block of Wyncroft Lane, is also charged with resisting arrest, terroristic threats, criminal trespass, and possession of marijuana in the incident, which occurred at about 2:30 p.m. at his home, according to Manheim Township Police.

The incident occurred after the property leaseholder where Mussa was staying told Mussa that he no longer wanted him to live there, because Mussa’s name was not on the lease, police say.

Mussa was allegedly told to leave the property by both the leaseholder and by officers on the scene, but refused to comply, according to police. He then allegedly charged at the two officers on the scene, striking one of them in the right side of the head.

Police then attempted to take Mussa into custody, but he continued resisting, police say. During the struggle, he allegedly struck the second officer in the mouth.

Mussa allegedly threatened to kill both officers, stating that he would do so if he had a gun, police say.

Police eventually managed to subdue Mussa, placed him in restraints, and searched him, at which time they discovered a small amount of marijuana on his person, police say.

Mussa was taken to Central Arraignment for booking.