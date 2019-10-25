× Lancaster woman wanted for series of retail thefts at Weis Markets

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police have charged a 32-year-old Lancaster woman after an investigation into numerous retail thefts at Weis Markets in late September and early this month.

Quilosha Shannel Jones was identified as the suspect in at least four separate incidents at the store, located on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, police say. Investigators used surveillance footage from the store to identify Jones, according to police.

Police allege that Jones was involved in the following retail theft incidents:

Sept. 27, 3:10 p.m.: Jones allegedly stole $84.95 worth of merchandise

Oct. 7, 6:12 p.m.: Jones allegedly stole $36.48 worth of merchandise

Oct. 13, 12:27 p.m.: Jones allegedly stole $173.95 worth of merchandise

Oct. 19, 2:52 p.m.: Jones allegedly stole $125.58 worth of merchandise

Jones remains wanted on the charges. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.