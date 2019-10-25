× Man accused of sexually assaulting student he tutored

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An Upper Paxton Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a student he tutored.

The alleged sexual assault took place at Harold Harper’s residence from 2010 to 2015, when the victim was in 7th through 11th grades.

The 71-year-old Harper allegedly admitted to at least 20-30 sexual acts involving the victim.

Harper was taken into custody Friday and charged with the following: involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault, court documents show.