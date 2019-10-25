Man accused of sexually assaulting student he tutored

Posted 11:32 PM, October 25, 2019, by

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — An Upper Paxton Township man is accused of sexually assaulting a student he tutored.

The alleged sexual assault took place at Harold Harper’s residence from 2010 to 2015, when the victim was in 7th through 11th grades.

The 71-year-old Harper allegedly admitted to at least 20-30 sexual acts involving the victim.

Harper was taken into custody Friday and charged with the following: involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault, court documents show.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.