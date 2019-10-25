× Man awaiting retrial for Keynen Guider’s murder has been sentenced for his attempted murder

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man awaiting retrial for the December 2017 murder of 26-year-old Keynen Guider was sentenced Monday to 10-20 years in state prison for his attempted murder, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Calvin McKinney, 31, tried to kill Guider near 20th and Market Streets in Harrisburg on December 29, 2017, the DA’s Office says. Two days later, he allegedly shot and killed Guider in the 1900 block of Brookwood Street, also in Harrisburg.

McKinney was found guilty of attempted murder in August. A hung jury for the murder charge in that trial resulted in a mistrial. He’s scheduled to be retried in December, the DA’s Office says.

It’s also alleged that during the trial, McKinney lied during his testimony. He has been charged with perjury related to that, according to the DA’s Office.