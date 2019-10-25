× Officials say there were 4 confirmed cases of the mumps at York County Prison last month

YORK — Officials at York County Prison are working with the state Department of Health and the prison’s healthcare provider to investigate after an outbreak of the mumps at the prison.

According to a spokesperson for the prison, four inmates were treated for the mumps, and have since recovered. Prison officials are awaiting lab results for a suspected fifth case, the spokesperson said.

The prison worked with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and its healthcare provider, Prime Care, to treat the cases, officials said.

The first case was discovered in September, officials said. The last case the prison investigated was reported early this month.

Prison officials declined to provide further details, citing inmate privacy concerns.