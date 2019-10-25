PennDOT won’t give drivers license information to U.S. Census

Pennsylvania’s Department of Transportation is denying a request from the U.S. Census bureau for drivers license data.

In a letter to the Bureau, Department Secretary Leslie Richards states, “we have reviewed the request and will not be participating in the project.”

See the entire letter here.

PennDOT spokesperson Alexis Campbell said of the request that asked for 5 years worth of information, “it was a lot of data that they asked for.”.

Campbell said the Census bureau claimed it wanted the information from Pennsylvania and other states for a data sharing program and for statistical purposes. But, PennDOT turned down the request because, “PennDOT has a responsibility under federal and state law to be stewards of the Commonwealth’s drivers license data. And, we didn’t feel like their request was something we needed to comply with.”

PennDOT doesn’t stand alone in the decision. Other states have said no as well.

The decisions follows a controversy earlier this year over a citizenship question supported by the Trump administration that was blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court. Civil rights groups claimed it targeted immigrants and tried to reduce the power of minorities.

In regards to the drivers license issue, the U.S. Census Bureau released this statement: