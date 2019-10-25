Plenty of clouds through the first half of the weekend, then showers through much of Sunday

MORE CLOUDS END THE WEEK: Clouds are starting to build throughout Central PA this morning, and that trend continues through mid-morning. Temperatures aren’t nearly as cold, with morning lows in the upper 30s to middle 40s for most. More cloud cover is expected for Friday, but there are some peeks of sunshine. Conditions are dry despite the cloud cover. Temperatures are down a bit due to the added cloud cover when compared to Thursday, but it’s still a bit on the mild side. Afternoon highs are in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds remain through the evening, but it stays dry for Friday evening plans. Temperatures fall into the 50s. The clouds remain, and temperatures slowly fall through the rest of the night. Overnight lows dip into the middle 40s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: An unsettled weekend is ahead for Central PA, with a return to shower chances. Saturday is mainly dry, but skies are cloudy for most of the day across most of the area. There could be some limited morning sun, but that’s about it. Showers begin to move in during the late day hours and especially through the evening and overnight. It’s much cooler, with temperatures peaking in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees during the afternoon. Plenty of showers continues into Sunday, especially for the morning and the early afternoon. Conditions should dry out from middle to late afternoon, with many spots receiving as much as a half of an inch to an inch of rainfall. Afternoon temperatures are a bit milder, with temperatures in the middle 60s. It’s breezy too.

QUIET EARLY NEXT WEEK: Dry conditions, mild temperatures and a return to sunshine are expected early next week. Expect plenty of sunshine through Monday. Afternoon high temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s. Tuesday continues the sunshine. Skies are partly cloudy. Afternoon temperatures are mild once more, with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday brings an increase of clouds ahead of the next system. Temperatures are still on the mild side for this time of year, with afternoon highs in the middle 60s. The next system arrives late Wednesday into part of Thursday, bringing the chance for showers. Expect highs near 60 degrees. A huge change in air mass settles in behind this system, with even cooler temperatures for the end of the ween and into the weekend!

-Andrea Michaels