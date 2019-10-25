× Police: Person arrested in connection with overnight stabbing in West York

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested an individual in connection with an overnight stabbing in West York.

The stabbing, which police say was a domestic-related incident, occurred in the 1700 block of West Philadelphia Street.

Police haven’t released the name of the individual arrested but they say that person has been charged with aggravated assault.

Police add that the victim was treated and released from the hospital, and is doing well.