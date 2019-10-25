Police seek help in identifying Lancaster County retail theft suspects

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects in a retail theft that occurred Thursday at a store at Tanger Outlets.

According to police, the pictured suspects entered the Sunglass Hut at about 5:10 p.m. and stole six pairs of sunglasses with a total retail value of $900.

The suspects are possibly linked to a black Nissan or Toyota vehicle.

Anyone with information is requested to contact East Lampeter Township Police Officer Auerbeck at (717) 291-4676, referring to incident number 1910028114.

