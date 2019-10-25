× Route 30 to be restricted to single lane outside Lancaster next week while overhead sign is installed

LANCASTER COUNTY — Traffic on Route 30 between Harrisburg Pike and Roherstown Road (Route 741) will be restricted to a single-lane in both directions next week while workers install an overhead sign, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The restriction will be in place from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday, PennDOT said. There will also be a brief traffic stoppage in both directions while the sign is lifted into place.

Motorists should be alert and watch for stopped or slow-moving traffic, according to PennDOT.

The work is part of a $4.58 million project that includes the installation of eight digital message boards and 10 traffic cameras on Route 30 and Route 283 in Lancaster County.

The projoect is expected to be completed by February 2021.