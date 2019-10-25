× Shippensburg Police seek help in identifying suspected inflatable pumpkin thief

SHIPPENSBURG — Police are looking for help in identifying a suspected inflatable pumpkin thief.

According to Shippensburg Police, at about 1:05 a.m. on Friday, the pictured suspect stole an inflatable pumpkin decoration that was on display in front of a business on the first block of East King Street. The suspect was last seen walking east on King Street toward Penn Street, police say.

Anyone with information on her identity or the incident is asked to contact Shippensburg Police at (717) 532-7361. Callers can remain anonymous.