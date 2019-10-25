Shooting sends one to hospital, Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say one person was taken to the hospital after an early morning shooting in Harrisburg.

Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Hummel Street around 3:04 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived on the scene they found a victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Harrisburg Police are investigating this incident.

If you have information about this incident please contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

