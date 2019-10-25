Southwestern Regional Police are searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Posted 11:33 AM, October 25, 2019

YORK COUNTY — Southwestern Regional Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Heidelberg Township girl who has reportedly run away from home.

Lauren Handy, of the 1500 block of Jacobs Mill Road, was last seen at her home on Sunday at 6:30 p.m., police say. She reportedly left the residence in a red Dodge Neon with unknown occupants. A person connected to the vehicle may have recently been evicted and looking for someone to take care of a cat, police say.

Handy is described as a white female, about 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue eyes. She was last seen with blonde hair, but is known to change her hair color, according to police. She is a freshman at Spring Grove High School.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (717) 225-1333.

 

