Update: Missing 15-year-old girl located in Adams County

YORK COUNTY — Update: Lauren Handy was located by McSherrystown Borough Police in Adams County.

Previous: Southwestern Regional Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old Heidelberg Township girl who has reportedly run away from home.

Lauren Handy, of the 1500 block of Jacobs Mill Road, was last seen at her home on Sunday at 6:30 p.m., police say. She reportedly left the residence in a red Dodge Neon with unknown occupants. A person connected to the vehicle may have recently been evicted and looking for someone to take care of a cat, police say.

Handy is described as a white female, about 4 feet, 10 inches tall, 100 pounds, with blue eyes. She was last seen with blonde hair, but is known to change her hair color, according to police. She is a freshman at Spring Grove High School.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at (717) 225-1333.