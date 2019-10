CUMBERLAND TOWNSHIP, ADAMS CO – 3 people were displaced in a fire on Saturday night.

Gettysburg Fire and Cumberland Township Police Departments responded to the call of a fire at 8:02 P.M. on the 200 Block of Misty Ridge Road.

It took crews less than two hours to extinguish the fire and clear the scene.

No injuries were reported, although, the cause of the fire is still unknown as of right now.

Fox43 will bring you more information as it becomes available.