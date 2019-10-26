Deer caught on video crashing through window of cellphone store

Posted 10:10 AM, October 26, 2019, by

WEST SCRANTON, Pa. (WNEP) – Surveillance video taken from inside a Boost Mobile shows the serene moments right before a deer crashed through one of the storefront windows.

Manager Eric Schraud was in the store on North Main Avenue in West Scranton at the time, luckily behind the glass partition.

“I was working on the computer. Then I heard a loud crash, a lot of glass breakage and a lot of noise,” Schraud said.

When Schraud stood up, that's when he saw a buck running back and forth in the store.

Related Story
Arkansas hunter dies after being gored by deer he thought he’d shot and killed

"The deer just kept running for that front door and was trying to smash out of that door. It would come back and run forward again, come back and run forward again, come back and run forward again. It did it at least four times. Right away I got on the phone, I started calling the police,” Schraud said.

The deer finally got out of the store by jumping through the other storefront window.

Schraud says the ordeal only lasted minutes.

“I was shocked, I was shocked to see a deer in the store but what else could I do? I just called the police, the police arrived shortly thereafter, took a report,” Schraud said.

No inventory was damaged, but a call to insurance showed the deer left a $2,600 dent in those two windows, which have already been replaced.

The panicked animal also left behind a lot of glass in its wake.

"Glass all over, all over the rug, all over the store, glass all outside of the store when it broke out the other glass,” Schraud said.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.