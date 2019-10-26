Federal government mandates guide rail replacements costing PennDOT $45 million

Posted 8:42 PM, October 26, 2019, by

PENNSYLVANIA – PennDOT says it’s going to cost $45 million to replace the guide rails on all interstates throughout the commonwealth. The federal government is now requiring Pennsylvania to replace all the guide rails along state roads.

The project is slated to be completed over the next 10 years. PennFOT officials say there are conflicting results to this expensive issue.

“It’s for a good because this is a safety issue,” said James May, PennDOT spokesperson. “So, we want to be doing what we can to be increasing safety but obviously this comes at a cost.”

The federal government says it will not pay for the mandated upgrade. The $45 billion bill will come from PennDOT’s current maintenance budget.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.