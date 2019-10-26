× Federal government mandates guide rail replacements costing PennDOT $45 million

PENNSYLVANIA – PennDOT says it’s going to cost $45 million to replace the guide rails on all interstates throughout the commonwealth. The federal government is now requiring Pennsylvania to replace all the guide rails along state roads.

The project is slated to be completed over the next 10 years. PennFOT officials say there are conflicting results to this expensive issue.

“It’s for a good because this is a safety issue,” said James May, PennDOT spokesperson. “So, we want to be doing what we can to be increasing safety but obviously this comes at a cost.”

The federal government says it will not pay for the mandated upgrade. The $45 billion bill will come from PennDOT’s current maintenance budget.