Heavy rain likely early Sunday, plus warmer and drier air arrives to kick off the new week!

HEAVY RAIN SUNDAY: It’s been a cloudy and dreary start to the weekend with cloud hanging over our heads Saturday. We’ve even seen a few sprinkles move in as early as noon, but most of the rain has yet to arrive. Pushing into tonight, rain showers will become steadier. By early Sunday morning, we will be dealing with heavy rounds of rain showers through early afternoon. By 3-4 PM we should slowly start to dry out in our western counties and be entirely dry across the entire area by about 6-7 PM. When all is said and done, we could pick up an inch to an inch and a half of rain, high totals likely to be further east. The rain is definitely welcomed since we are still dealing with abnormally dry conditions and even some moderate drought. This is an improvement from the last update from the drought monitor, and the rain we get over the next 24 hours could entirely erase that drought!

WARMING UP NEXT WEEK: After we dry up from the rain showers late Sunday, temperatures will fall off into the 40s Sunday night. We’ll kick off the new work week on a chilly note in the early morning hours, but the first half of the week should feature mild afternoon temperatures! We’ll be running around 10-12 degrees above average for this time of year from Monday through Wednesday. Plenty of sunshine is likely Monday, but more cloud cover is likely to build in Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday we will be keeping an eye on a weak coastal system that could kick some clouds our way. Wednesday, clouds will start to fill in late day ahead of an impressive system that looks to impact us unfortunately right in time for Halloween.

WET AND BREEZY HALLOWEEN: My initial thoughts on Halloween are not looking good, trick or treat plans will likely be rained out on Thursday. There are still some model disagreements with regards to timing of this next system, but it looks like at least some of Halloween, if not all of it will be wet. On top of that, this impressive system looks to bring gusty winds to the area Thursday and in the wake of the cold front that it drags through, even gustier conditions the day after. We are still a good 5 days out and timing will change a bit, we can only hope that the system gets held up and moves through Friday instead of Thursday. We will continue to update you on any changes to your Halloween forecast!

