Go
Search
Replay:
FOX43 News at Ten
FOX43 TV Schedule
Autos
Search
Contact Us
WPMT FOX43
Menu
News
Morning
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
HS Frenzy
Submit a Story
Contests
Community Calendar
Weather
56°
56°
Low
48°
High
66°
Sat
54°
60°
Sun
50°
66°
Mon
52°
68°
See complete forecast
HSFF 2019 week 10 Steel-High at Milton Hershey highlights
Posted 12:07 AM, October 26, 2019, by
FOX43 Newsroom
Facebook
Twitter
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Email
SMS
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Steel-High: 27
Milton Hershey: 49
Popular
Update: Missing 15-year-old girl located in Adams County
German shepherd found abandoned in crate has been euthanized
York County-based Utz purchases western PA potato chip maker Snyder of Berlin
Police: 21-year-old man jumps into Susquehanna River to avoid capture
Latest News
Warwick High School remembers two students who died in car crash last year
Police: One man dead, another injured in York City shooting
HSFF 2019 week 10 Penn Manor at Warwick highlights
HSFF 2019 week 10 Carlisle at Chambersburg highlights
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview West Perry at Mechanicsburg
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 3 Milton Hershey at Hershey highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Susquehanna Township at Milton Hershey highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 10 preview
Game of the Week
HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Gettysburg at York Suburban
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 5 Steel-High at Middletown highlights
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 week 2 Biglerville at Steel-High highlights
High School Football Frenzy
News
FRENZY FIVE: The biggest games in the final week of high school football’s regular season
News
THE FRENZY FIVE: Here are the games to watch in Central PA in Week 3
High School Football Frenzy
FRENZY FIVE: Here are the games to watch in Week 5
High School Football Frenzy
Sports
Sunday Frenzy
Top performances and games to watch in high school football
High School Football Frenzy
HSFF 2019 Week 3 preview
High School Football Frenzy
News
HSFF: Brand new ‘aquaponics’ lab at Cedar Cliff partners with local business, teaches students about more than just science
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.