Police: One man dead, another injured in York City shooting

YORK — One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in York City, according to police.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of West King Street at 10:51 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two men who had been shot. One man died and another was taken to the hospital. That man is in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time, police add.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways: