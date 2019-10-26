Walk to End Alzheimer’s held in York County

YORK, York County, Pa. – Saturday, people from communities all over York County joined in the fight to end Alzheimer’s by walking for the cause.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for care of the memory-loss disease. Participants gathered at John C. Rudy Park bright and early this morning with FOX43 emcee Lyndsay Barna to help advance the group’s mission.

“There are over 400,000 Pennsylvanian’s diagnosed today, almost 700,000 caregivers,” said Clay Jacobs, Alzheimers Association of Pa Executive Director. “Yet, that is just a smidgen of what this disease really impacts and so it takes communities coming together to fight back and that’s why we’re so excited to be here for today’s walk.”

Participants of the walk carried ‘promise flowers’ as a display of hope to represent the personal reasons why they joined the fight.