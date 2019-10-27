12th Annual “Harvest Day Festival & Parade” held in New Oxford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW OXFORD, ADAMS COUNTY- 12 years of tradition in Adams County continued today at the Harvest Day Festival and Parade.

Everything kicked off at 10 this morning in Downtown New Oxford.

The annual Harvest Day featured a variety of crafts, food, and sales vendors. A parade then followed in the afternoon.

"People come out, I think, to New Oxford in particular because it's just a slice of Americana," said Michelle Sheets, Vice President of the New Oxford Area Chamber of Commerce. "It's nice to just take a few hours to walk around, sample great food, support local groups and charities, & get some Christmas shopping done." Sheets continued.

Some local sponsors of the event include Utz Foods and Members 1st Federal Credit Union.