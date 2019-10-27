“Caring for Caregivers” event Celebrates those who take care of people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY- Those who provide care for anyone with a physical or mental disability were celebrated today in Cumberland County.

The 6th Annual "Caregiver's Day of Prayer and Care" took place at Trinity High School in Lower Allen Township.

The event is organized every year by a group of people throughout the county, man who are caregivers of family members themselves.

"This is a day to reconnect, renew and refresh," said planning team member, Mary Moll. "A lot of people say 'I'm only doing what has to be done, it's my loved one. I'm just doing what's natural.' But they don't see themselves as doing anything special." Moll continued.

Participants listened to a speaker and prayer service, and then were treated to a wide range of food and activities for giving so much time to those who need it most.