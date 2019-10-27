Community supports Kennard-Dale football player who suffered a serious head injury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A Kennard Dale football player was taken to York Hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a head injury during a game against Eastern York on Friday, according to Kennard Dale's booster club.

Patrick Maloney collapsed on the sidelines after sustaining the head injury; first responders rushed the teen to York Hospital where a neurosurgeon performed emergency surgery. Around 2:00 a.m., Maloney was flown to Hershey Medical Center.

The Rams ultimately won the game, but players felt a loss.

"It was heartbreaking for them. It was their senior night," explained Tina Griffin, team mom. "Once they knew he was down, they were done because they were so concerned for their brother."

"I think they were all heartbroken that he wasn't there to be a part of that win and celebrate that," explained Cecily Amrhein, team mom.

People shared #Pray4Pat all over social media.

The team moms say Pat wouldn't want players to forget about what they accomplished throughout the season.

"This the first winning season since 2009; we were 6 and 4 and most of all, celebrating Wyatt McCleary making all time high school record for most rushing yards," explained Griffin.

"Not selfish guy by any stretch of the imagination; he certainly would want to make sure these things were highlighted," added Amrhein.

According to an update from Maloney's mom, via the Kennard-Dale football team's Facebook page, he is showing progress in his recovery and is able to respond to commands.

According to Ram's team moms, Pat's family is asking for prayers and donations to the Ronald McDonald house in Pat's name.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That's because it is making it possible for Pat's family to be by his side at the hospital during his recovery.

People can also donate gift cards, gas cards, and send words of encouragement to KDRamsSports Boosters Club at P.O. Box 41 in Stewartstown, PA, 17322 or email kdsportsboosters@gmail.com.