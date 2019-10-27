Coroner identifies victim of York City fatal shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Update (October 27): The York County Coroner's Office released the name of the victim from the shooting that happened on Friday night.

Solomon Moore, 31, of York, was found deceased on the corner of South Hartley Street and West King Street, according to the coroner.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, October 28, at 8:00 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

Previous:

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in York City, according to police.

Police say they responded to the 400 block of West King Street at 10:51 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located two men who had been shot. One man died and another was taken to the hospital. That man is in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made at this time, police add.

“I just heard the sirens going off and an ambulance came up the street," said Courtney Frazier of York.

Frazier lives near West King Street.

“I have a 3-month-old, and there are plenty of children on this block right now, and what if it could be one of them?” added Frazier. “It could hit anybody, like even though, they might not mean to, you’re still shooting and you don’t know where that bullet is going to go."

Frazier can remember the last time gunfire claimed two lives on West Princess Street last month.

“It’s getting closer and closer and closer. It feels like it’s closing us in, and that’s not okay," added Frazier.

Anyone with information should contact police in any of the following ways:

York County Crime Stoppers: 717-755-8477

York City Police Department: 717-846-1234 OR 717-849-2219

York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204

Text information to “York tips” at 847-411 Instructions for using text tip line Enter number 847-411 start message with – yorktips text your message

