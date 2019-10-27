× Fans of Amy Winehouse are paying tribute on the anniversary of her breakthrough album

The late British singer Amy Winehouse released her last studio album, “Back to Black,” on this day in 2006. Today, fans are honoring her memory on Twitter and celebrating the album that propelled her to international fame.

That soulful album won her five Grammy awards, including Best Pop Vocal Album and Best New Artist, while “Rehab,” its leading single, spent 20 weeks on the US charts.

Winehouse’s bold, melancholy music drew from ’60s R&B and soul influences, a style that would help set the stage for female British soul singers like Adele and Lily Allen.

One fan tweeted, “I was just singing Back to Black yesterday. I miss her and her music every day.”

Winehouse was widely recognized by her signature thick-winged eyeliner and exaggerated black hair. Some fans are sharing photos of the singer’s iconic look.

Another fan on Twitter called “Back to Black” a “masterpiece.”

Appropriately, some fans said they’re spending today listening to the album.

“Happy birthday back to black,” one fan tweeted, sharing a photo of her “Back to Black” vinyl album.

Winehouse died in July 2011 in her north London home of alcohol poisoning, just months before her 28th birthday. She struggled throughout her career with drug and alcohol abuse.

Her erratic behavior and tumultuous personal life were relentlessly documented by paparazzi, although people close to her were able to capture more intimate portraits of the artist.

“I don’t write songs because I want my voice to be heard or I want to be famous or any of that stuff,” Winehouse told CNN in a 2007 interview. “I write songs about things I have problems with and I have to get past them and I have to make something good out of something bad.”