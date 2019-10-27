Kennard Dale football player airlifted to hospital with head injury

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A Kennard Dale football player was taken to York Hospital for emergency surgery after sustaining a head injury during a game against Eastern York on Friday, according to Kennard Dale’s booster club.

Patrick Maloney collapsed on the sidelines after sustaining the head injury and was rushed to York Hospital where a neurosurgeon performed emergency surgery, then around 2:00 a.m., Maloney was flown to Hershey Medical Center.

According to an update from Maloney’s mom, via the Kennard Dale football team, he is showing progress in his recovery and is able to respond to commands.

