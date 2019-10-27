Kennard-Dale football player who suffered a serious head injury making progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Update, Oct. 28, (4 p.m.): When 17-year-old Pat Maloney collapsed Friday night, teammates huddled around their team captain before taking a knee and saying a prayer on the field. Now, Pat's family is hopeful as his condition continues to improve.

Family tells FOX43 Pat is trying to talk and is responding to commands at Hershey Medical Center, where he was flown after suffering a serious head injury Friday night.

Pat's mom says the big goal right now is to get Pat breathing on his own.

"Pat is a tough kid. He's a leader," explained Tina Griffin, team mom. "He's like a huge big teddy bear. He has a heart of gold, and we love him."

There are still many questions about the injury like how and when did Pat get hit?

Right now, there are no definitive answers.

"We're not exactly sure. There is nothing on film like any singular, one big hit," explained Gary McChalicher, Athletic Director. "We can all agree we never seen an incident like that escalate in that way."

"It's not like it happened on a play, a specific play," explained Christopher Grube, the team's head coach. "We don't have those answers."

Some say it's a sad end to the Ram's first winning season since 2009.

"Football is a special sport," added Grube. "Our motto is 'family, faith, football' as it has been every year, and I really look at these guys as my kids, and when you see one of these guys go down, it's really devastating."

#Pray4Pat is now being shared across social media, and people from every pocket of Pennsylvania are writing words of encouragement. Meanwhile, Pat's coaches have their own words of positivity for the team's leader.

"I love you man," said Grube. "Keep fighting. Keep pushing, and I can't wait to see ya."

Previously: Patrick Maloney's mother, Jennifer, texted FOX43's Grace Griffaton with the following message Monday afternoon:

"Taking everything one minute, hour, and day at a time. He continues to make wonder(ful) progress. Thanks to our immediate family and our extended family for their thoughts and prayers!"

Updates on Pat's condition are being posted on the Kennard-Dale Football Team's Facebook page.

There will be a Pray4Pat service at 7 a.m. Tuesday at Kennard-Dale's football stadium, hosted by the school's Students For Christ organization.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- A Kennard Dale football player was taken to York Hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a head injury during a game against Eastern York on Friday, according to Kennard Dale's booster club.

Patrick Maloney collapsed on the sidelines after sustaining the head injury; first responders rushed the teen to York Hospital where a neurosurgeon performed emergency surgery. Around 2:00 a.m., Maloney was flown to Hershey Medical Center.

The Rams ultimately won the game, but players felt a loss.

"It was heartbreaking for them. It was their senior night," explained Tina Griffin, team mom. "Once they knew he was down, they were done because they were so concerned for their brother."

"I think they were all heartbroken that he wasn't there to be a part of that win and celebrate that," explained Cecily Amrhein, team mom.

People shared #Pray4Pat all over social media.

The team moms say Pat wouldn't want players to forget about what they accomplished throughout the season.

"This the first winning season since 2009; we were 6 and 4 and most of all, celebrating Wyatt McCleary making all time high school record for most rushing yards," explained Griffin.

"Not selfish guy by any stretch of the imagination; he certainly would want to make sure these things were highlighted," added Amrhein.

According to an update from Maloney's mom, via the Kennard-Dale football team's Facebook page, he is showing progress in his recovery and is able to respond to commands.

According to Ram's team moms, Pat's family is asking for prayers and donations to the Ronald McDonald house in Pat's name.

That's because it is making it possible for Pat's family to be by his side at the hospital during his recovery.

People can also donate gift cards, gas cards, and send words of encouragement to KDRamsSports Boosters Club at P.O. Box 41 in Stewartstown, PA, 17322 or email kdsportsboosters@gmail.com.