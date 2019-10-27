Mild start to the new work week, next rain-maker arrives right in time for Halloween!

GORGEOUS START TO WEEK: Get ready for a picture perfect start to the new work week! Skies clear tonight as high pressure noses in from the west. Temperatures tonight fall back into the 40s for overnight lows as drier air tries to filter in. We will stay above average for temperatures tonight. We warm up even more heading into next week. A beautiful first half of the week with highs Monday through Wednesday likely to be 5-10 degrees above average for this time of year! There is still the potential for more 70s this week ahead of an impressive system that will drag in the coldest air we’ve seen so far this year. We stay dry for the first half of the week, and rain showers look to arrive right in time for the holiday — Halloween.

HALLOWEEN FORECAST: As of right now, Halloween is looking like a complete washout. Trick-or-Treat plans are going to be a no-go as a strong wave of low pressure brings drenching rain for Thursday. The showers look to arrive overnight Wednesday into Thursday, stick around all day Thursday becoming heavier overnight and tapering off early Friday morning. The best shot for heavier rain looks to be Thursday evening at this point, the time that most trick-or-treaters will be out and about. Temperatures will be mild, actually warming through the entire day with the high temperature likely to be right around midnight. We could make a run for the upper 60s on Thursday before the cold front moves in and puts an end to the warm temperatures. Highs by the end of the week will be around 10 degrees below average!

COLDEST AIR OF THE SEASON: The coldest air, by far, of the season will arrive late next week heading into next weekend. A strong cold front will swing through on Friday, and behind it temperatures will drop like a rock. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will struggle to climb out of the low 50s. Gusty winds will also pick up in the wake of the front that crosses on Friday. This could be the system that turns on the lake-effect snow machine too. With strong northwesterly flow and very cold air in the mid and upper levels, it is possible western-PA and western-NY sees some lake effect snow after this cold front moves through! Get ready for some seriously chilly air.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the Fox 43 Weather Team all week long!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash