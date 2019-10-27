× Police looking for driver of vehicle that struck student waiting for bus, Silver Spring Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Silver Spring Township Police are looking for the driver of a vehicle in a hit and run incident involving a school student.

Police say on Friday, around 7:03 a.m., a student that was waiting to get onto a school bus sustained minor injuries when a vehicle traveling southbound struck them in the head with the passenger’s side-view mirror.

After striking the student, on the first block of North Old Stonehouse Road, the vehicle slowed down but then continued driving, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a large dark-colored pickup truck with a lifted suspension, possibly a Dodge, police say

Anyone with information to help identify the driver of this vehicle is asked to contact Ofc. Butler at cbutler@sstwp.org or at 717-697-0607 ext. 2009.