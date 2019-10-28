A mild start to the work week on Monday with plenty of sunshine.

DRY AND MILD START TO THE WEEK: Dry conditions, mild temperatures and more sunshine are expected through the early part of the new week. The morning starts with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Expect those morning temperatures to begin in the upper 40s to middle 50s. There’s plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day, and it’s quite the mild one too for Monday. Expect afternoon highs in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees. Skies start mostly clear during the evening, but they turn partly clear to mostly cloudy through the night. Overnight lows fall into the lower to middle 50s. The mild temperatures are still in place Tuesday across Central PA. It’s still dry too, with clouds and sunshine mixed. Afternoon highs are in the middle to upper 60s. The next system starts to approach Wednesday, but most of the day should be dry. Some sunshine to start during the morning leads to mostly cloudy skies by middle to late afternoon. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s. A couple early evening showers are possible, but more rain fills in through the night.

COOL DOWN COMING: The next system brings a return to rain chances, then a cool burst of air for the end of the week! Thursday brings breezy and rainy conditions for Central PA. Temperatures are still on the mild side, but high temperatures likely peak later during the evening. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle 60s, but upper 60s are likely closer to midnight. Showers continue Thursday night into early Friday morning. Skies should dry by daybreak. Temperatures drop too through the night as the front clears out. Temperatures likely begin in the upper 60s after midnight and drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s during the morning. A cool burst of air works into Central PA, but it’s fighting plenty of sunshine, and still a bit of a breeze. Afternoon highs could stay stuck in the 50s.

CHILLY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: The chilly air settles in for the weekend! Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday, but it’s cool. Expect highs in the lower to middle 50s with a bit of a breeze. Don’t forget to “fall back” before bed on Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday at 2 A.M., so clocks need to go back one hour before bed. It’s cooler, breezy, and partly cloudy for Sunday. Expect afternoon highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

-Andrea Michaels