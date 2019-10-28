Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation hosts 11th Annual Corvettes for Chip in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARLISLE, Cumberland County - Corvette enthusiasts came together on Sunday to remember one of their own.

The Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation hosted its 11th annual 'Corvettes for Chip' at the Carlisle Expo Center.

The event raised awareness about Amyloidosis, a rare disease that affected different organs, as well as money for research to help find a cure.

Lance Miller, Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation president, holds the event in honor of his father, Chip Miller. He was diagnosed with Amyloidosis in 2003 and died in 2004.

"It's just one of those terrible diseases that took my best friend's life so, we're spreading awareness, raising monies and you know, the camaraderie is just great here. In reality, it's done a lot of difference. We have helped a lot of people, so we've been doing a very good job with our mission," said Miller.

Lance Miller made Corvettes the highlight of the event because his father was a Corvette enthusiast himself.

The foundation hopes to raise more than $9,000.

According to the Chip Miller Amyloidosis Foundation, its mission is to empower people with the knowledge and understanding of Amyloidosis for earlier detection, ensuring a better quality of life for those afflicted with the disease and to help science find the cures.

