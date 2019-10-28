Former Penn State player, Adam Taliaferro, reaches out to North Schuylkill Football player that was airlifted to hospital

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A former Penn State football player who was tragically injured during a game in 2000 has reached out to the North Schuylkill Football player who was injured in a game on Friday.

Adam Taliaferro suffered a career-ending spinal cord injury during a game in 2000, and after hearing about the injury Jaden Leiby suffered on Friday, he chose to reach out to him on Twitter:

Leiby’s injury was one of two that were suffered in our area on Friday night, as Kennard-Dale’s Patrick Maloney also suffered a neck injury.

FOX43’s Chelsea Koerbler spoke to Tailaferro about the injuries and what they can expect from recovery.

