HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: This week’s District 3 playoff matchups and official brackets

The official District 3 playoff brackets were released Monday morning.

Here are this week’s matchups:

CLASS 6A

Official Bracket

Quarterfinals

No. 8 Chambersburg (6-4) at No. 1 Wilson (9-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Wilson HS, West Lawn

No. 5 Central York (9-1) at No. 4 Harrisburg (7-3)

Saturday, 1 p.m. at Harrisburg HS, Harrisburg

No. 7 Cumberland Valley (5-5) at No. 2 Manheim Township (10-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Manheim Township HS, Neffsville

No. 6 Cedar Crest (7-3) at No. 3 Central Dauphin (8-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Ebersole Stadium, Central Dauphin MS, Harrisburg

CLASS 5A

Official Bracket

(No. 1 seed Cocalico (8-2) and No. 2 seed Cedar Cliff (8-2) receive first-round byes)

First Round

No. 9 Northern York (7-3) at No. 8 Governor Mifflin (7-3)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Governor Mifflin HS, Shillington

winner faces No. 1 Cocalico in the quarterfinals

No. 13 Waynesboro (5-5) at No. 4 Manheim Central (8-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Manheim Central HS, Manheim

No. 12 Mechanicsburg (6-4) at No. 5 Warwick (8-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Warwick HS, Lititz

No. 10 New Oxford (6-4) at No. 7 Northeastern (7-3)

(winner faces No. 2 Cedar Cliff in the quarterfinals)

No. 14 Solanco (5-5) at No. 3 Shippensburg (10-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Memorial Park, Shippensburg

No. 11 Exeter Township (7-3) at No. 6 York (7-3)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Smalls Athletic Field, York

CLASS 4A

Official Bracket

The top six teams receive first-round byes

First Round

No. 9 Eastern Lebanon County (7-3) at No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg (7-3)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Lampeter-Strasburg HS, Lampeter

winner faces No. 1 seed York Suburban (10-0) in the quarterfinals

No. 10 Conrad Weiser (5-5) at No. 7 Fleetwood (8-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Fleetwood HS

winner faces No. 2 seed Milton Hershey (9-1) in the quarterfinals

Quarterfinals (Nov. 8-9; sites and times TBD)

Elco/Lampeter-Strasburg winner at No. 1 York Suburban (10-0)

No. 5 Susquehanna Township (7-3) at No. 4 Bishop McDevitt (7-3)

Conrad Weiser/Fleetwood winner at No. 2 Milton Hershey (9-1)

No. 6 Gettysburg (8-2) at No. 3 Berks Catholic (6-4)

CLASS 3A

Official Bracket

No. 1 Wyomissing (10-0) and No. 2 Middletown (9-1) receive byes

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Littlestown (7-3) at No. 4 Annville-Cleona (6-4)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Annville-Cleona HS, Annville

winner faces No. 1 Wyomissing in the semifinals

No. 6 Bermudian Springs (6-4) at No. 3 Lancaster Catholic (9-1)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Rossmere Stadium, Lancaster

winner faces No. 2 Middletown in the semifinals

CLASS 2A

Official Bracket

Semifinals

No. 4 Newport (7-3) at No. 1 Upper Dauphin (10-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Upper Dauphin HS, Elizabethville

No. 3 Delone Catholic (7-3) at No. 2 Steelton-Highspire (8-2)

Friday, 7 p.m. at War Veterans Memorial Field, Steelton

CLASS 1A

Championship 

No. 2 Millersburg (2-8) at No. 1 Fairfield (2-8)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Fairfield HS