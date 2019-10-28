It’s National Chocolate Day! Here are some facts on the tasty treat

It’s National Chocolate Day!

The national holiday is celebrated on October 28 each year.

Here are some facts on Chocolate, via the National Confectioners Association:

  • It takes 400 cocoa beans to make one pound of chocolate.
  • The average serving of milk chocolate has about the same amount of caffeine as a cup of decaf coffee.
  • Most cocoa–70 percent–hails from West Africa.
  • It takes two to four days to make a single-serving chocolate bar.
  • The French celebrate April Fool’s Day with chocolate-shaped fish, or “Poisson d’Avril.”
