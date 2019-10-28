× Lancaster man accused of pepper spraying, assaulting two people

LANCASTER — Police have charged a 32-year-old Lancaster man with aggravated assault and seven other offenses after they say he attacked two people with pepper spray and struck them with a piece of wood during an altercation in Lancaster Saturday night.

Dwayne Anthony Tyler, of the 700 block of Plum Street, initially pretended to be a victim of the assault, and provided a false identification to officers during questioning, police say.

Police say responding officers later determined he was the suspect in the incident and were able to discover his correct identity.

According to police, the victims in the case were a man and woman. A caller to 911 at about 5:54 p.m. reported that a male suspect was striking and assaulting the victims on a railroad bed near the 300 and 400 blocks of Mill Street.

The male victim suffered a large laceration on his head, bruising to his left hand, and cuts to his right hand, police say. The female victim sustained an injury to her left hand, a puncture wound to her lower left leg, a small laceration on her head, and severe bruising to various parts of her body, according to police.

The victims told police Tyler sprayed them with pepper spray, struck the victims with a length of wood, and threw rocks at them in an assault that lasted several minutes.

The female victim reported she had been in a relationship with Tyler since early September, and that he had regularly assaulted her since that time, allegedly striking her with items like baseball bats or crowbars in order to control her.

Police say the woman had several bruises that were consistent with prior injuries or assaults.

Both victims said that prior to Saturday night’s incident, Tyler made them both carry his belongings and told them he would hurt them if they disobeyed him or attempted to leave, according to police.

Tyler initially identified himself as Wayne Brown, but police say they were able to determine his actual identity and address. Police also discovered Tyler had an active bench warrant through the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Tyler complained of pain and had a small cut under one of his eyes, police say. He was seen by EMS and later transported to the Lancaster Bureau of Police station.

A search of Tyler revealed that he was in possession of suspected synthetic cannabinoids, crack cocaine, methamphetamines and heroin-fentanyl, according to police. He was also found to be in possession of a set of brass knuckles and assorted drug paraphernalia, police say.

When he was taken to the detention area of the station, police say, officers located a folded dollar bill containing additional suspected methamphetamines. Tyler allegedly attempted to blow the narcotics off the counter, police say.

Tyler is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, providing false identification to law enforcement, possession of prohibited offensive weapons, unlawful restraint, stalking, tampering with evidence, four counts of possession with intent to deliver synthetic cannabinoids, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was later arraigned on the complaint and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail.