Man dies of injuries sustained in Oct. 22 crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER — A 74-year-old Lancaster County man died Sunday of injuries sustained in a two-vehicle accident last week in Lancaster, according to Lancaster Police.

Thomas Frank, 74, of Manheim Township, was pronounced dead at a Lancaster hospital Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The crash occurred at about 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 22, on the 200 block of East Liberty Street, police say.

Police say Frank’s vehicle was struck as it attempted to make a U-turn from a parked position the side of the street. Frank’s vehicle, a 2009 Nissan Altima, drove into the path of a 2014 Nissan Frontier, which was unable to stop, police say. The second vehicle struck Frank’s vehicle on the driver’s side, causing Frank’s vehicle to veer east across the westbound lane and crash into another, parked vehicle that was unoccupied.

Frank was trapped inside his vehicle and was found unresponsive when personnel arrived at the scene, police say.

The driver of the second vehicle, whom police did not identify, suffered minor injures, according to police.

Crash investigators used surveillance video from a nearby business to assist in reconstructing the crash. The crash remains under investigation, police say. Anyone with information on this crash, the drivers or the events leading up to the crash are asked to contact Off. Karson Arnold at 717-735-3300 or arnoldk@lancasterpolice.com.