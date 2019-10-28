× Mechanicsburg man facing charges after domestic disturbance reveals marijuana grow

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Mechanicsburg man is facing charges after a domestic disturbance revealed a marijuana grow.

Robert Grohman, 38, is facing manufacturing of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

On October 26 around 2:30 p.m., police were called to a residence in the 600 block of Colonial View Road in Mechanicsburg for a domestic disturbance.

During the investigation, police became aware that marijuana plants were being grown in the residence, and a search revealed several plants and related paraphernalia.

Grohman was arrested at the scene and taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing.