Pirates fire General Manager Neal Huntington

Posted 10:25 AM, October 28, 2019, by

PITTSBURGH - JULY 19: Pittsburgh Pirates GM Neal Huntington talks to reporters prior to the game against the Cincinnati Reds on July 19, 2011 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have moved on from their longtime general manager.

The team announced that it has relieved Huntington of its duties:

Huntington, 57, had been with the team since 2007.

Despite helping the team qualify for three straight postseasons from 2013-2015, Huntington struggled to take the Pirates over the top and keep the team consistent.

Last month, the team fired manager Clint Hurdle.

Now, the team will need to replace both men in the coming weeks.

