Pirates fire General Manager Neal Huntington

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates have moved on from their longtime general manager.

The team announced that it has relieved Huntington of its duties:

Pirates announce Executive Vice President and General Manager Neal Huntington has been relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/XVtXBeF5TQ — Pirates (@Pirates) October 28, 2019

Huntington, 57, had been with the team since 2007.

Despite helping the team qualify for three straight postseasons from 2013-2015, Huntington struggled to take the Pirates over the top and keep the team consistent.

Last month, the team fired manager Clint Hurdle.

Now, the team will need to replace both men in the coming weeks.