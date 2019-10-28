Police continue to investigate Friday’s deadly shooting on W. King St. in York

Posted 1:42 PM, October 28, 2019, by

YORK — York Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that killed one man and injured another Friday night on the 400 block of West King St.

According to police, one victim, Solomon Moore, 31, died as a result of his injuries. A second victim, Devon Moore, 26, also of York, is listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police believe both men were targeted. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact York City Police via the Tip Line (717) 849-2204, via the main numbers (717) 846-1234 or (717) 849-2219.

