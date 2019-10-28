× Police searching for missing Carlisle woman

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are searching for a missing Carlisle woman.

Alyssa DiPietro was last seen on October 24 around 6:00 a.m.

Police attempted to make contact with DiPietro at her home and by telephone, but couldn’t reach her.

DiPietro is described as standing 5’5″ tall with blonde hair.

She has gauged piercings in her ears, a piercing below her nose, and normally wears glasses.

DiPietro is believed to be driving a 2007 Ford 500 Sedan that is gray/green with the PA License Plate “KNA6393.”

She may be with a man named Jonathan Spencer.

If anyone has further information on DiPietro or her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Carlisle Police Department.