Police seek information into hit-and-run crash in Lower Paxton Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash.

The crash occurred in the intersection of Colonial Road and Valley Road in Lower Paxton Township between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on October 25.

Police that that a gold or tan SUV (possibly a GMC Yukon) allegedly struck a minor who was riding their bicycle on the crosswalk southbound across Valley Road.

Anyone with information or any nearby residents who might have security footage of the crash or events leading up to it are asked to contact Lower Paxto Township Police Department at 717-657-5656.