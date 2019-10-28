State lawmaker addresses prison gerrymandering in PA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG -- A state lawmaker is working to address prison gerrymandering in Pennsylvania.

Currently, prisoners are counted in the communities where they're incarcerated at, rather than their last address before they were sent to prison.

State Rep. Joanna McClinton says this is a problem because the country uses the census data based on those populations to draw their legislative maps.

"Now, you might think 'well a person's in jail, they should be counted in prison,' but the issue is we are losing resources and people incarcerated are losing representation," said Rep. McClinton, who represents Delaware and Philadelphia Counties.