Two people taken to hospital after crash in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash.

On October 25 around 3:40 p.m., police were called to a reported crash at the intersection of South State Street at Steinmetz Road in Ephrata.

Police found that a sedan was driving northbound when it failed to stop for traffic ahead, and struck the rear of an SUV.

Two of the passengers in the SUV suffered injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.