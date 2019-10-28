× Willow Street man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting minor

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Willow Street man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Gavin Robertson, 20, is facing statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

According to police, a 15-year-old victim reported that she had had sexual intercourse with Robertson somewhere between July 1 and July 12.

The incident allegedly occurred in Robertson’s vehicle in the church parking lot in Robertson’s vehicle.

Authorities say that Robertson was aware of the victim’s age at the time.

Now, he will face charges.