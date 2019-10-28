York Halloween Parade celebrates its 70th anniversary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. - Thousands took to the streets of downtown York Sunday for a long-standing tradition.

The annual York Halloween Parade celebrated Halloween and its 70th anniversary. To mark the historic occasion, this year's theme was "A tribute to Seven Decades."

Floats, dancers, everyone dressed up to match their favorite theme from past decades.

"People enjoy being able to come out just before the weather gets a little to cold to be out," Doug Eppler, York Revolution Marketing Director, said. "You know, having fun with your friends and neighbors. This is one chance to party all over Market Street in downtown York, celebrate the businesses and the bands, the schools and the talent that is in our community."

York Revolution and York Traditions Bank joined together to make the parade an unforgettable one.