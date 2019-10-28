York Revolution announces 2020 season schedule
YORK — The York Revolution released the details of its 2020 schedule Monday in a press release.
The Revolution’s 14th season will feature 72 home games, including the home opener on Friday, May 8 against the Road Warriors.
The Road Warriors are an Atlantic League-supported permanent traveling team that will replace the New Britain Bees, who are leaving the league.
York’s season opener is Thursday, April 30 against the Sugar Land Skeeters. They’ll stay on the road against the High Point Rockers after that.
The schedule will feature 36 weekend games, three Monday games, and 11 games each on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The Revolution will play 54 games on the road.
The “War of the Roses” rivalry with the Lancaster Barnstormers will resume in 2020, as the Stormers will visit York six times next season. The Revs will travel east to Lancaster nine times next summer.
The 2020 Atlantic League schedule is divided into two 63-game halves, with the first half ending on Thursday, July 9, and the regular season ending on Sunday, September 20. The first-half and second-half champions in each division will qualify for the 2020 Atlantic League playoffs. If one or both teams win each half of their respective divisions, the team(s) with the next best overall record will qualify for the postseason.
Both Division Championship Series matchups will take place the week of September 21, 2020, with the Atlantic League Championship Series occurring during the week of September 28.
2020 York Revolution Schedule
April 30-May 3 at Sugar Land
May 4 OFF
May 5-7 at High Point
May 8-10 Road Warriors
May 11 OFF
May 12-14 Road Warriors
May 15-17 at Somerset
May 18-21 Southern Maryland
May 22-24 Lancaster
May 25 OFF
May 26-28 at High Point
May 29-31 at Lancaster
June 1-4 Long Island
June 5-7 Sugar Land
June 8 OFF
June 9-11 at Long Island
June 12-14 High Point
June 15 OFF
June 16-18 Road Warriors
June 19-21 at Somerset
June 22 OFF
June 23-25 at Southern Maryland
June 26-28 Sugar Land
June 29-July 1 Road Warriors
July 2 OFF
July 3-5 at Southern Maryland
July 6 OFF
July 7-9 (END OF FIRST HALF) Somerset
July 10-12 Road Warriors
July 13-16 ALL-STAR BREAK (Game July 15 in Southern Maryland)
July 17-19 at Long Island
July 20 OFF
July 21-23 at Lancaster
July 24-26 Somerset
July 27 OFF
July 28-30 High Point
July 31-Aug. 2 at Southern Maryland
Aug. 3 OFF
Aug. 4-6 Road Warriors
Aug. 7-9 Southern Maryland
Aug. 10-16 at Sugar Land
Aug. 17-20 Somerset
Aug. 21-23 High Point
Aug. 24 OFF
Aug. 25-27 at Somerset
Aug. 28-30 Lancaster
Aug. 31 OFF
Sept. 1-3 Sugar Land
Sept. 4-6 at Lancaster
Sept. 7 OFF
Sept. 8-10 Long Island
Sept. 11-13 Southern Maryland
Sept. 14-17 at High Point
Sept. 18-20 Long Island