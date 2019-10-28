× York Revolution announces 2020 season schedule

YORK — The York Revolution released the details of its 2020 schedule Monday in a press release.

The Revolution’s 14th season will feature 72 home games, including the home opener on Friday, May 8 against the Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors are an Atlantic League-supported permanent traveling team that will replace the New Britain Bees, who are leaving the league.

York’s season opener is Thursday, April 30 against the Sugar Land Skeeters. They’ll stay on the road against the High Point Rockers after that.

The schedule will feature 36 weekend games, three Monday games, and 11 games each on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The Revolution will play 54 games on the road.

The “War of the Roses” rivalry with the Lancaster Barnstormers will resume in 2020, as the Stormers will visit York six times next season. The Revs will travel east to Lancaster nine times next summer.

The 2020 Atlantic League schedule is divided into two 63-game halves, with the first half ending on Thursday, July 9, and the regular season ending on Sunday, September 20. The first-half and second-half champions in each division will qualify for the 2020 Atlantic League playoffs. If one or both teams win each half of their respective divisions, the team(s) with the next best overall record will qualify for the postseason.

Both Division Championship Series matchups will take place the week of September 21, 2020, with the Atlantic League Championship Series occurring during the week of September 28.

2020 York Revolution Schedule

April 30-May 3 at Sugar Land

May 4 OFF

May 5-7 at High Point

May 8-10 Road Warriors

May 11 OFF

May 12-14 Road Warriors

May 15-17 at Somerset

May 18-21 Southern Maryland

May 22-24 Lancaster

May 25 OFF

May 26-28 at High Point

May 29-31 at Lancaster

June 1-4 Long Island

June 5-7 Sugar Land

June 8 OFF

June 9-11 at Long Island

June 12-14 High Point

June 15 OFF

June 16-18 Road Warriors

June 19-21 at Somerset

June 22 OFF

June 23-25 at Southern Maryland

June 26-28 Sugar Land

June 29-July 1 Road Warriors

July 2 OFF

July 3-5 at Southern Maryland

July 6 OFF

July 7-9 (END OF FIRST HALF) Somerset

July 10-12 Road Warriors

July 13-16 ALL-STAR BREAK (Game July 15 in Southern Maryland)

July 17-19 at Long Island

July 20 OFF

July 21-23 at Lancaster

July 24-26 Somerset

July 27 OFF

July 28-30 High Point

July 31-Aug. 2 at Southern Maryland

Aug. 3 OFF

Aug. 4-6 Road Warriors

Aug. 7-9 Southern Maryland

Aug. 10-16 at Sugar Land

Aug. 17-20 Somerset

Aug. 21-23 High Point

Aug. 24 OFF

Aug. 25-27 at Somerset

Aug. 28-30 Lancaster

Aug. 31 OFF

Sept. 1-3 Sugar Land

Sept. 4-6 at Lancaster

Sept. 7 OFF

Sept. 8-10 Long Island

Sept. 11-13 Southern Maryland

Sept. 14-17 at High Point

Sept. 18-20 Long Island